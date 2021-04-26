Brokerages Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCON shares. BTIG Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $7.53 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $116.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 11,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,063.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

