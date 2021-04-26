Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

AYA stock opened at C$6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$645.11 million and a P/E ratio of -201.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$7.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

