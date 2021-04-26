Argo Group International (ARGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Argo Group International to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. On average, analysts expect Argo Group International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $52.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

