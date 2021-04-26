Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,929,000 after acquiring an additional 625,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.