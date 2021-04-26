SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

SEGXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $13.49 on Thursday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

