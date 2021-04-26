Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $683.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $536.77.

ALGN opened at $620.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $552.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.88. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $186.65 and a 12 month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

