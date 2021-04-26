Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

TLS stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29.

In related news, CFO Michele Nakazawa sold 303,198 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $10,005,534.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

