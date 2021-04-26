Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 245 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VOLV.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a SEK 188 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 266 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 227.50.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

