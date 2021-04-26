Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equifax in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.96.

NYSE EFX opened at $229.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.51. Equifax has a 52 week low of $129.39 and a 52 week high of $231.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth $2,243,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Equifax by 545.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

