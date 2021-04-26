Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 213.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,557,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,491 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 256.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 36.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

