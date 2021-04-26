Brokers Set Expectations for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FITB. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

