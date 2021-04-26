Reviewing salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) & Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares salesforce.com and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com 17.53% 6.63% 4.32% Resonate Blends -207.51% N/A -2,122.92%

80.2% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of salesforce.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares salesforce.com and Resonate Blends’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com $17.10 billion 12.58 $126.00 million $1.02 228.93 Resonate Blends $1.05 million 14.36 -$3.67 million N/A N/A

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends.

Risk & Volatility

salesforce.com has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for salesforce.com and Resonate Blends, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com 1 8 26 3 2.82 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

salesforce.com presently has a consensus target price of $270.15, indicating a potential upside of 15.69%. Given salesforce.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe salesforce.com is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Resonate Blends on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Customer 360 Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; MuleSoft Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Tableau and Einstein Analytics, provides analytical technology to customers. Additionally, the company offers various solutions for financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, and philanthropy. The company also provides professional services and education services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. Salesforce and Siemens has a strategic partnership. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

