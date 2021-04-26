Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.39. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

LAD has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.75.

NYSE:LAD opened at $390.70 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $93.38 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.58 and a 200-day moving average of $324.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

