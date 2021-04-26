ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

PRPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Dawson James began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

