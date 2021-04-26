Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.55.

ORTX opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 262,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

