Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.71 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

