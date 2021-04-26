Cargojet (CJT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Cargojet to post earnings of C$0.91 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.50 million.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$179.12 on Monday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$125.18 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$172.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$203.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently -16.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC cut their target price on Cargojet from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$250.55.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

