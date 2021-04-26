O-I Glass (OI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE:OI opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.