The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

