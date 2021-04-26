Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €173.45 ($204.06) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €163.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €156.66. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

