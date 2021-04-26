Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

