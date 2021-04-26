Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

D has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.79.

D stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,969.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

