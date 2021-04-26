Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.937 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 86.45%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.