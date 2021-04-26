Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.