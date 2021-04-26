Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pentair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Pentair by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

