Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

MUSA opened at $141.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

