DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $50.00 on Friday. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.20, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in DMC Global by 74.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

