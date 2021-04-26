Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Increased by Analyst

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the company will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

SNA stock opened at $238.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.97. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $114.02 and a 1-year high of $242.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $31,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

