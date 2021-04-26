e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.80.

NYSE ELF opened at $31.12 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,316. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

