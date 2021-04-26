Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $238.84 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Signature Bank by 24,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

