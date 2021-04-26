iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

ICAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $4,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iCAD by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iCAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iCAD by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iCAD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

