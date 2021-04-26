Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JSAIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

