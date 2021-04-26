Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

