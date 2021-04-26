Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post sales of $53.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $54.70 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $50.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $214.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $217.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $215.10 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $223.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAFC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $628.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

