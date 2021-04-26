Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) PT Raised to C$7.75 at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.
TSE MMX opened at C$7.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.78. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.31 and a twelve month high of C$7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$998.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.
