Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FVI. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Laurentian lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$9.64 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 64.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

