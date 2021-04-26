National Bank Financial Boosts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$12.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.25.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.75. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$6.15 and a 1 year high of C$10.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$197.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$364,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

