Meritage Homes (MTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Meritage Homes to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MTH opened at $93.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $40.39 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $250,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,852.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

