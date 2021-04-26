Stryker (SYK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $267.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

