HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives Neutral Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 430.75 ($5.63).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 419 ($5.47) on Friday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 428.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 393.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.58 billion and a PE ratio of 30.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

