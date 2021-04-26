Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FPE. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.55 ($53.59).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €36.90 ($43.41) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.12.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

