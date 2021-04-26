Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Raised to GBX 131

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 170.14 ($2.22).

LON CEY opened at GBX 117.20 ($1.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.22. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.25%.

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Also, insider James Rutherford purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

