Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.95 ($62.29).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €48.74 ($57.34) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.15. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

