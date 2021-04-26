Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.32.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $189.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.94. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $95,201,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.