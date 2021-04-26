Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $174.25 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

