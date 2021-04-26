Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

KALA stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

