Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.34.

DVN opened at $21.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

