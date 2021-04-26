Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report $157.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.32 million to $159.14 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $168.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $729.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.90 million to $733.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $785.34 million, with estimates ranging from $776.90 million to $789.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

GWRE stock opened at $104.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.08 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.