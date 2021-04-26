Head to Head Survey: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discovery has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

40.8% of Discovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Discovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A Discovery 13.36% 20.76% 7.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and Discovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.66 -$204.17 million N/A N/A Discovery $11.14 billion 1.68 $2.07 billion $3.69 10.41

Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Promotora de Informaciones.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Promotora de Informaciones and Discovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A Discovery 4 9 6 0 2.11

Discovery has a consensus price target of $39.05, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%. Given Discovery’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Discovery is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Summary

Discovery beats Promotora de Informaciones on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Promotora de Informaciones

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

