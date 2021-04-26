Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

PVAC stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

